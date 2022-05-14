Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.40 at Raymond James

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$0.40 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CBWTF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 658,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

