Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.40 at Raymond James

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$0.40 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
CBWTF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 658,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
