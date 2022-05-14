Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVYA. Cowen downgraded shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.10.

NYSE AVYA traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. 3,896,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,612. The firm has a market cap of $537.61 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Avaya has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avaya will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 1,801.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

