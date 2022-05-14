Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $644.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.36. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.09. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,525.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,747.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,297,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,704 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,967,000 after purchasing an additional 655,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

