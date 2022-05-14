Aviva plc (AV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 100 on May 31st

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.23) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of AV opened at GBX 408.20 ($5.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 361.10 ($4.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 461 ($5.68). The stock has a market cap of £15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 427.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 419.22.
In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($7,991.22). Also, insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.40), for a total transaction of £71,757.54 ($88,469.41).
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
