Aviva plc (AV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 100 on May 31st

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.23) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AV opened at GBX 408.20 ($5.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 361.10 ($4.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 461 ($5.68). The stock has a market cap of £15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 427.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 419.22.

Get Aviva alerts:

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($7,991.22). Also, insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.40), for a total transaction of £71,757.54 ($88,469.41).

Several research firms have commented on AV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.66) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.92) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.41) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 530 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Aviva to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 468 ($5.77) to GBX 480 ($5.92) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 511.43 ($6.31).

Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.