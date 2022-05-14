B. Riley Downgrades Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) to Neutral

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on RDBX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 9.57.
NASDAQ RDBX opened at 2.68 on Friday. Redbox Entertainment has a 12 month low of 1.61 and a 12 month high of 27.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.14.
Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
