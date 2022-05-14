B. Riley Downgrades Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) to Neutral

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RDBX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 9.57.

NASDAQ RDBX opened at 2.68 on Friday. Redbox Entertainment has a 12 month low of 1.61 and a 12 month high of 27.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

