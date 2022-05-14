Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 200,000 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares in the company, valued at $65,842,575.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BW stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $546.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.49.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 152.18%. The company had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

