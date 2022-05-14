BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $815.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAESY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.26) to GBX 860 ($10.60) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.92) to GBX 735 ($9.06) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.23) to GBX 850 ($10.48) in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of BAESY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.63. 78,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,232. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.7703 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BAE Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BAE Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BAE Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

