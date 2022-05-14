Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.55 price target for the company.

NYSE:BBD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 37,501,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,669,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,912,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,271,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,260 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,258,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873,053 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,739,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,976 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 26,069,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

