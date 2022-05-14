Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of BSBR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. 1,365,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,002. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.0352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 658.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 99,738 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 99,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at $66,000.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.