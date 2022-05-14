Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barclays’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.45. Barclays posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barclays will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barclays.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.02) to GBX 260 ($3.21) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.60.

NYSE BCS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,561,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Barclays has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.2174 dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

