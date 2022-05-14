Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.82.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,481,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,829,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,581,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,664,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $51.01 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

