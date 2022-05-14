Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares upgraded Baytex Energy to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.48.

Shares of BTEGF traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,621. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.69. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 80.01%. The company had revenue of $438.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baytex Energy (BTEGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.