BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Down 35.3% in April

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

BBQ stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.75. BBQ has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31.

Get BBQ alerts:

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. BBQ had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that BBQ will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $29,522.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $59,914.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,579 shares of company stock valued at $194,122. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BBQ by 7.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BBQ by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BBQ by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BBQ by 40.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in BBQ during the first quarter worth $303,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BBQ (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.