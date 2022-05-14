Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,137.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF remained flat at $$95.60 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $124.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.46.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
