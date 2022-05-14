Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,137.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF remained flat at $$95.60 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $124.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.46.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.