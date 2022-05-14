Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDRFY. HSBC upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.00) to €81.00 ($85.26) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($115.79) to €106.00 ($111.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($89.47) to €88.00 ($92.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

BDRFY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. 59,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,490. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.1001 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

