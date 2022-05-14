Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Eric Hobbs Sells 98,011 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) insider Eric Hobbs sold 98,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $409,685.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Hobbs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,429.07.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 89.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.