Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 541.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 929,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,618,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,904,000 after acquiring an additional 208,895 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

