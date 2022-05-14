Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) to announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.80. Best Buy posted earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $9.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $11.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.71. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.