Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW) Short Interest Update

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the April 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BIOTW remained flat at $$0.25 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,144. Biotech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.