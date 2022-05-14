Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at TD Securities

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

OTCMKTS BIRDF remained flat at $$6.22 during trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. Bird Construction has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $8.51.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.