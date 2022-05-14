BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Marjorie Dickman Sells 68,519 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marjorie Dickman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, April 2nd, Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $111,738.60.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 183.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 340,500 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $236,000. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $4,476,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackBerry by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackBerry by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,195,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 556,471 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

