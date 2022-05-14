Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Blue Bird updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $28.68.
In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $32,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on BLBD. Roth Capital upgraded Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Blue Bird Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.
