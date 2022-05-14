Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Update

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the April 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,991,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BLSP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 2,009,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,538. Blue Sphere has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

