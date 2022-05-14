BMO Capital Markets Lowers Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to C$5.25

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

EXK opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $633.77 million, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 364.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 421.8% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,818 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 105,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

