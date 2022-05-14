BMO Capital Markets Lowers MDA (OTC:MDALF) Price Target to C$11.00

MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.50% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$6.94 on Thursday. MDA has a 12-month low of C$5.02 and a 12-month high of C$13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.76.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

