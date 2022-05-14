BMO Capital Markets Lowers Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$39.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PWCDF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

