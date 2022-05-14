Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at Desjardins

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.22.

BOWFF traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $37.58. 583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 102.59%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

