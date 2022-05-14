Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Senior Officer Brian Robinson Buys 10,000 Shares

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Brian Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$47.05 per share, with a total value of C$470,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,245,225.30.

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$48.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$36.61 and a one year high of C$61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$56.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.47.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.33.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

