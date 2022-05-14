Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. BOX reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 1.15. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,930. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BOX by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BOX by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 101,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BOX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

