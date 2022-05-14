Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Cut to C$195.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$235.00 to C$195.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BYDGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.25.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYDGF traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.59. 17,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.57. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.