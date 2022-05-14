BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
BRCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered BRC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.83.
Shares of BRCC stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 761,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,409. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49. BRC has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $34.00.
BRC Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
