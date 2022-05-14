Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,210,000 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the April 15th total of 20,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,144,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in BRF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,709,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BRF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BRF by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRF will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRFS. StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

