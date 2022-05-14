Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Issues Earnings Results

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 163.84% and a negative net margin of 9,770.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BBI opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. Brickell Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.04.

BBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brickell Biotech by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63,982 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 54.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

