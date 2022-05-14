Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Issues Earnings Results

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 163.84% and a negative net margin of 9,770.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ BBI opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. Brickell Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.04.
BBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Brickell Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.
