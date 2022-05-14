Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 115.90% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 492,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,279. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $291.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.56. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 104,874 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 525,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 78,188 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.