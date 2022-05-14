Brokerages Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Boot Barn reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.51. 771,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,591. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $134.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average of $102.83.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

