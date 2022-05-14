Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) to post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.14. Cheniere Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy Partners.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

CQP stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

