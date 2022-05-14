Brokerages Anticipate Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) to announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ero Copper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.44. Ero Copper posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ero Copper will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ero Copper.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

