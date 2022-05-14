Brokerages Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Post $4.72 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the highest is $5.88. Moderna reported earnings per share of $6.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.92.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.21. Moderna has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,126 shares of company stock valued at $46,000,674. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

