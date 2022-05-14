Brokerages Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.86. Navient reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Compass Point cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Navient by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a current ratio of 19.55. Navient has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Navient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

