Brokerages Anticipate WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WW International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.29. WW International reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WW International will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WW International.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WW stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. WW International has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

