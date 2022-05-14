Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.40). Alphatec also posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,490 shares of company stock worth $122,949 over the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Alphatec by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alphatec by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEC stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $828.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.57. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

