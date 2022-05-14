Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.17. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

