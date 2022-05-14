Brokerages Expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. Cano Health posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.88 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CANO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of CANO stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. 3,466,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,567. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cano Health by 493.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,989 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cano Health by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

