Brokerages Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. Cloudflare posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

NYSE:NET opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.60. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,678 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

