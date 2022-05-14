Brokerages Expect Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.29. Ecovyst reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 40,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

