Brokerages Expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. Exelon reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exelon.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

