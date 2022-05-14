Brokerages Set DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target at $9.88

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

DBRG stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 2.02. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

