Brokerages Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Price Target at $13.85

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get REV Group alerts:

NYSE:REVG opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $763.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.18. REV Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in REV Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,028,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,983,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in REV Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,289,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after buying an additional 114,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 106.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,635,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.