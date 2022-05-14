Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.45). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.
In other news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $5,085,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BKD stock remained flat at $$5.56 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.95.
About Brookdale Senior Living (Get Rating)
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
