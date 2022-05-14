Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.45). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

BKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $5,085,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD stock remained flat at $$5.56 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

About Brookdale Senior Living (Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.