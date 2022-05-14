BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRT shares. B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BRT Apartments by 94.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 37.40%.
BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRT Apartments (BRT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.