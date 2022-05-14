BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRT shares. B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BRT Apartments by 94.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRT opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.80.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

